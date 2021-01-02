Many look to the New Year as a fresh start, potentially in a new property. Once emergency restrictions lift across Wales and the UK, many prospective buyers will be looking to make the move to a new home, and where better to reside than picturesque Pembrokeshire?

These three Pembrokeshire properties are currently the most expensive properties on the market in the county.

Covering a range of styles and locations from luxury swimming pools, to expansive dairy farms and outstanding renovation projects; these properties have it all.

North Cliffe, Tenby, SA70

Offers in Excess of £3,000,000

This gold standard build on the cliffs of Tenby is the most expensive house on the market in Pembrokeshire as we enter 2021 (according to Rightmove).

Comprising of four bedrooms; three bathrooms; a sauna; an elevator; triple garage; and, an infinity freshwater swimming pool - this unique property is the perfect luxury home.

Situated within cliff-side gardens, the property boasts unparalleled views of the Tenby coastline and beaches as well as Carmarthen Bay and the Gower Peninsula in the distance.

This property is for sale with Fine and Country of Narberth who is asking for offers in excess of £3 million.

Barnards Hill, Hayscastle, Haverfordwest, SA62

£2,775,000

This four-bed farmhouse and outbuildings just outside of Haverfordwest is the second most expensive property in Pembrokeshire this New Year.

Situated in rural Hayscastle, the farm is suitable for dairy, livestock, and arable farming. In total, it extends over approximately 251 acres.

The farmhouse provides opportunity for an exciting renovation project also.

This property is for sale with Savills of Cardiff for a reduced price of £2,775,000.

Astridge Farm, St Florence, SA70

£2,500,000

Lot 1 of Astridge Farm and its two dwellings sit on approximately 268 acres of land in St Florence, near Tenby.

The lot is not only home to a traditional two/three-bed farm cottage, but also a modern three-bed barn conversion and outbuildings.

The farm is a modern, purpose-built, dairy with a state of the art 50 point rotary parlour.

This dairy farm also hosts views of the west Wales coast and Caldey Island in the distance.

This property has the option to purchase a further four bedroom house on Lot 2 of Astridge Farm, which would cost any prospective buyer an extra £1 million - which would make Astridge Farm the most expensive property on sale in Pembrokeshire currently.

This property is for sale with Savills of Cardiff for £2,500,000.