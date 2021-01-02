Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has arrested a man wanted on warrant in the Brighton area.
The man was arrested in Milford Haven early yesterday afternoon.
A police spokesperson said that checks revealed that the man was wanted for failing to appear at court, in the Brighton area.
Another man was arrested in the early hours of yesterday morning and was charged with drug driving.
The man was stopped during a stop check in Monkton.
He was breathalysed. The lowest reading he provided at the police station was 53ug, the legal limit is 35.
The man was bailed to attend court in due course.