FISHGUARD'S Co-op store is due to close this month for 16 weeks.

The closure is for extension and refurbishment of the store.

Plans were submitted early last year to extend the existing store, change the exterior of the building and to install refrigeration equipment, as well as for associated external works.

A planning application by the Pegasus Group on behalf of the Co-op suggested moving the entrance to the store, after alterations to the existing area as a result of the Chimneys Link roadworks.

The plans proposed relocating the entrance to the southeast side of the building, near to the new car park and the area opened up by the demolition of the old Ship and Anchor pub extension.

The plans also include a 267 square metre extension along the southwest side of the building which will be used to accommodate a larger and rearranged back-of-house area as well as additional sales floorspace.

The store's refrigeration plant will be relocated to the roof of the new extension and enclosed with solid fencing.

Some locals have criticised the timing of the closure due to the most recent coronavirus lockdown restrictions and advice to stay as close to home as possible, although people are allowed to travel for essential shopping.

However, a small part of the store will still be open for people to purchase limited number of items.

Fishguard Co-op's home delivery service will continue as before.