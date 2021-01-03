A NEW peer support group has been set up in west Wales aimed at supporting isolated men.

Men2men is funded by Hywel Dda Health Board and the Welsh Government and is being developed just for men, by men.

It is aims to engaging with an increasingly isolated community of men, across all age ranges, who are becoming more depressed, cut off and in some cases suicidal.

"The suicide rates for men across Wales are at an all-time high and mental health deteriorating further through the effects of the pandemic," said group founder, community trainer, group worker and therapist Fred Luckman.

"This service could not have come at a more crucial time."

Fred added that men sometimes struggle to say how they really are and ask for help but will open up when working together on a shared, fun activity.

Men2men is now actively recruiting local men to set up small, fun, activity groups and workshops, that men who are feeling isolated can attend.

The group has set up several activities in the new year.

A Christmas Day walk around Ty Canol Woods, near Newport, followed by lunch has been postponed with a date to be announced this month.

A driftwood art, or spice rack construction session is still scheduled for January 9. All tools and materials needed will be provided. As will homemade soup, bread and cake seasonal shared lunch.

The workshop will be led by Pete Colling who is passionate about making from driftwood and an experienced workshop leader. The workshop will be held just half a mile above Poppit Sands. Places are limited to six and donations are welcome.

A fun, easy access singing group for men, at Newport Memorial Hall, is also planned for this year.

The group will be led by highly-experienced local choirmaster, Henry Sears. Henry is well-known for quietly and calmly drawing out a confident performance from choir members, and for the wonderfully inspiring songs he has collected from around the world, as well as his own arrangements of popular and folk songs.

In the men2men singing group he will focus on rousing songs such as Lean on Me. Every man is welcome, no previous singing experience necessary.

The group will involve a maximum of 15 singers to ensure it is compliant with Covid-19 regulations and places must be booked by emailing with your name and mobile number. The sessions will cost £6 per session for those who are able to pay.

The group is also offering Zoom support through one on one and small group sessions.

For more information see www.men2men.org.uk.