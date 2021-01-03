KILGETTY-born Swansea City forward, Liam Cullen, is coming to the end of a 10-day coronavirus self-isolation period after reportedly testing positive for the virus on Christmas Day.

The 21-year-old, who came up through Swansea City's academy scored his first Championship goal for Swansea City last summer as part of an incredible finale which saw the side keep their dreams of Premier League promotion alive.

The Welsh age group international had scored prolifically for the club's academy and made his debut in a League Cup game against Crystal Palace in August 2018.

He has made eight Swansea appearances so far this season.

His coronavirus diagnosis meant that the Pembrokeshire prodigy missed Swansea's 2-0 Boxing Day game against Queens Park Rangers with Jordon Garrick replacing him on the bench. He was showing symptoms of the virus and had not travelled to London with his teammates.

He has also missed Wednesday's goalless match against Reading and today's (Saturday's) 2-1 win at home against Watford.

However, he will be out of isolation for next Saturday's fixture against Stevenage and the following week's match against Barnsley.

None of Swansea's other players have been affected as Cullen did not come into contact with any of them before Christmas,

After scoring his first Championship goal the Wales Under-21 international said: "I've never felt a feeling like that on a football pitch before.

"It was always a dream to play and score for this club. I live on goals really; that's the only thing I want to do on a football pitch, so to finally get it is a dream come true."