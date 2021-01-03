POLICE are appealing for information following a New Year's Day burglary in Milford Haven.
A property in Priory Ville was entered between 1.30 and 10.30 in the morning on January 1.
Police are asking anybody who saw anything suspicious in the area between these times, or who has any information that could help them, to contact PC757 at Milford Haven police station on 101 quoting reference number DPP/0044/01/01/2021/01C.
Alternatively anybody with any information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Members of the public are being advised to make sure doors and windows are locked and to remain vigilant at all times. They are asked to contact the police with any concerns.