PEMBROKESHIRE Roads Policing Unit (RPU) made 300 arrests for suspicion of drug or drink driving last year.
The unit also seized in the region of 3.2kg of controlled drugs and dealt with 186 uninsured vehicles in 2020.
Figures released today (Sunday) reveal that in the month of December the unit made nine drug drive arrests and four drink drive arrests.
Last month officers seized 28 grammes of heroin, 26 grammes of cannabis. They made one arrest for possession with intent to supply a class A drug and two arrests for possession of cannabis arrests.
The unit also made two arrests for shoplifting and two for criminal damage.
In December alone the RPU also dealt with 14 uninsured vehicles and five untaxed vehicles.
Officers from the unit thanked members of the public for their continued support.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment