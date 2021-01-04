JANUARY 2021 sees not only a new year but also a new album release for Pembrokeshire musician Gavin Lloyd Wilson.

The album, entitled Something Strange Came Out Of The Skies, is a documentary-style concept album with music, songs and spoken word content telling the allegedly true story of The Broad Haven Triangle UFO phenomena of 1977.

Eye witnesses at the time of the phenomena reported a range of bizarre and extra-terrestrial related experiences across the county in the 1970s, including UFO sightings and encounters with what was thought to be alien life.

Various sighting locations included St Brides, Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, and most famously - at Broad Haven Primary School in 1977, which dominated headlines and made national news.

The album has been described as one that 'makes no judgements on any of these cases', and does not aim to persuade the audience that the sightings were true, but merely document the incidents and provide a platform for eyewitnesses to share their stories.

The album also includes an account from Lloyd Wilson's sister, who claims to have had her own UFO sighting in Llangwm in the summer of 1977.

Something Strange Came Out Of The Skies is diverse in its musical styles with eclectic nods to psychedelia, electronic, ambient, trip-hop and dub.

Gavin Lloyd Wilson from Glandwr, Crymych, has released this album under the pseudonym of Spurious Transients, a name which he has released two albums under prior to Something Strange Came Out Of The Skies.