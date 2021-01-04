A COUPLE who sold their ‘entire life’ to create a sustainable animal attraction in Pembrokeshire are fighting against time and coronavirus restrictions to get their enterprise off the ground.

Angela and Alex Frayling-James have set up Sweet Home Alpaca in Roch, where they hope to offer walks, experiences and camping with their cuddly creatures, as well as providing a community service by visiting vulnerable and elderly people.

They bought 23 acres of land in November 2019, gained planning permission for a log cabin and a barn and purchased 19 alpacas from a Dorset farm. Nine new babies - known as crias - have added to the total.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic, which put the plans of the couple – together with so many other entrepreneurs – on hold.

Angela and Alex are currently living in a static caravan on the land and caring for just seven of their alpaca herd. The remaining 21 - most of whom are pregnant - remain in Dorset as it is too risky to bring them to Pembrokeshire as they need the shelter of a barn in bad weather.

“We’re worried that the business could fail before it even gets off the ground,” admitted Angela, 35. “This has been three years in the planning – we were living in Cardiff and wanted to get out of the rat race, and we’ve always had a keen interest in alpacas and Pembrokeshire.

“We both grew up in Carmarthen, and have spent so much time in Pembrokeshire throughout our lives, making lots of happy memories, so we’ve always felt like Pembrokeshire is home.

“We sold everything – our house, our whole life – to come here and time looks to be running out. "We cannot continue paying out large fees, which we have been doing for over a year, with no income. “Because we are a new business, there are obviously no grants or loans and there are times when it’s all a bit worrying. “All our money is going on the alpacas, and it’s vital we bring our girls up from Dorset by March - otherwise, because of their pregnancies, they wouldn't be able to come to Pembrokeshire until August. "Everything is on hold until the final bit of planning has been granted and we can start building the barn."

Angela and builder Alex, 36, are now waiting for this last piece in the planning jigsaw which will allow them access to the land across a grass verge owned by Pembrokeshire County Council.

In the meantime, they have launched a fundraiser which has nearly raised half of £6,000 they are paying for the alpacas' care in Dorset.

To find out more, see sweethomealpaca.com and Sweet Home Alpaca on Facebook and Instagram, or make a donation via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/sweethome-alpaca