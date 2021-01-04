Pet owners experiencing financial, physical or emotional hardship during the coronavirus pandemic can ensure that their beloved animals continue to receive nutritious food, thanks to a new pet food bank in Haverfordwest.

Cariad Pet Therapy CIC launches its central fulfilment shop and community hub in Haverfordwest today (Monday, January 4). This will support pet owners within the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion who need help.

Anybody struggling to feed their pet due to the pandemic, or struggling financially, can contact Cariad and arrange to pick up supplies, they can also be delivered by volunteers.

"The aim of the pet food bank is to support pets and pet owners during times of financial hardship and adjustment," said Cariad's project manager Robert Thomas.

"As pets are so vital to our wellbeing, we want to ensure they remain well-fed and with their owners during these unprecedented times we are in.

"Pets have helped so many people and to many they have been their lifeline. We do not want to see pets ending up in rehoming centres because of the pandemic".

The foodbank has been made possible thanks to a successful application to the Wales Council for Voluntary Action and work has been ongoing to put the project in place since last November.

It will be open six days a week with limited open hours.

"We hope that we will be able to help those in need, provide some relief and stability for their pets and ease some financial burden," said Robert.

You can apply to use the free service via the apply section of the cariadpetfoodbank.co.uk website. The eligibility criteria are also available here.

Cariad Pet Food Bank will provide support within the current government guidelines regarding Covid-19. It will be able to post pet food parcels, deliver safely or arrange for local collections.

The pet food bank has a six-month limited budget for pet food. However, it says donations will be a mainstay of the project and will be essential to its sustainability.

The food bank is also looking for volunteers to deliver pet food in the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire. Mileage will be provided. Local businesses who could provide sponsorship or collaboration are also sought.

For more information on how to use the service, how to volunteer and how to donate, contact Cariad Pet Therapy on 0773 259 185, visit the Cariad Pet Therapy Facebook page or visit cariadpetfoodbank.co.uk .