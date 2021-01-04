A St Davids family helped to spread much needed festive cheer in a psychiatric unit for young people in South Wales.

Ellie Ault and her mother Caroline raised £370 through a gofundme appeal.

They used the money, as well as donations from Tesco, Marks & Spencer and Replenished CIC to buy gifts and treats for young people and staff at Ty Llidiard in Bridgend, which serves young people from the whole of south Wales.

"So many young people have suffered with their mental health [during lockdown]," said her mum Caroline.

"The reason we chose to support it was obviously personal. We know how hard it is for both the young people and families in the unit especially in lockdown as they are very restricted with visiting, so we wanted to do something for the young people and the staff over the Christmas period."

Ellie, aged 17, and Caroline aimed to raise £150 to buy gifts for young people in the unit. They shared the gofundme with friends and through Facebook. The total donations came in at £370.

"We weren't expecting to get that much it was amazing," said Caroline. "So when we had extra money we were able to buy staff gifts as well.

Tesco in Haverfordwest donated items including biscuits, colouring books and toiletries. Marks and Spencer gave a box of biscuits and local CIC Replenished, run by Caroline and her husband, gave gifts for the staff.

Just before lockdown Caroline and Ellie drove to Ty Llidiard to hand over individual gifts for all the young people, gifts for all the staff and food for the staff as well.

"It was very emotional when we went to give the gifts," said Caroline. "As the staff and young people at Ty Llidiard were very grateful and it was a lovely surprise for them"

"The staff at Ty Llidiard do amazing things for young people and we just wanted them to know that they are cared for as well."