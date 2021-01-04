THREE fire crews and ambulance were called to Neyland on Sunday afternoon, after reports of a washing machine overheating.
Crews were called to the Vale Road area of the town shortly after 1:30pm.
They isolated the washing machine before leaving half an hour later.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service said: “On Sunday, January 3, at 01:32pm, Joint Fire Control received a call reporting an overheating washing machine at the property in Neyland.
“Crews from Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven attended the incident.
“The crews isolated the washing machine and left the incident at 01:58pm.”
The Ambulance Service were also in attendance.