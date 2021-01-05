THE DAUGHTER of a north Pembrokeshire man who died last year has raised more than £1,400 in his memory.

Roger Howell went missing on June 17, 2020, his body was found near Pwllgwaelod beach, Dinas later that night.

In a statement released shortly afterwards his family described Roger as leaving an impression on all he met.

"He was a mercurial man - loud, entertaining, unpredictable, tenacious, thoughtful and kind," they said.

"Charismatic and socially inappropriate, Roger lived his life to the full, with the volume turned up to max. He loved his family with an untameable ferocity."

However, they explained that underneath his natural exuberance for people and life Roger hid a lifelong struggle with depression. The family urged others struggling with their mental health will speak up and get help.

Roger's 64thbirthday would have fallen on Boxing Day and his youngest daughter Emily set up a Facebook fundraiser in his memory.

So far she has raised more than £1,440 for Sea Sanctuary, a unique mental health and wellbeing charity that uses a combination of sail training, marine activities and evidence-based therapies to help children and adults who are struggling with mental and emotional health problems.

"Today would have been my dad's 64th birthday. But on the 17th of June he took his own life, finding he could no longer fight the demons that occupied his mind," Emily wrote.

"This Christmas and today have felt very strange for myself and my family."

"My dad was such a prominent presence that we have really felt his absence, although, that is something we feel every day.

"I cannot offer advice to anyone struggling with their own mental health - and with everything that is going on in the world, it comes as no surprise that there's a lot of people finding life very difficult right now - but take it from one family whose life has completely changed these last six months, that your life is worth it to someone."

Emily said that she had chosen to support Sea Sanctuary as her father loved being on the water.

"My dad loved sailing, we used to own a boat, and every year he went on a sailing trip," she said.

"He once told my sister that he had never felt more at peace than one night when he was at the helm, steering the ship, and all was quiet and there was nothing but the stars and the waves. "

To donate to Emily's fundraiser, visit her Facebook page. If you are unable to donate but would like to help, then Emily asks that you check in with the people you know and love.

"It might make a huge difference to their day," she said.