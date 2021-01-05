IF YOUR New Year's resolution is to help out your community or to develop a new skill but you are not sure where to begin, a virtual event next week could be just the thing for you.
The Regional Virtual Volunteering Fair takes place at 11am on Wednesday, January 13.
Guest speakers will be talking about a range of volunteering roles available in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire. Attendees will hear from organisations who are looking for local volunteers, including Age Cymru Dyfed, Royal Voluntary Service, Tir Dewi, West Wales Walking for Wellbeing and the Wildlife Trust.
People choose to volunteer for a variety of reasons. For some it offers the chance to give something back to the community or make a difference to the people around them. For others it provides an opportunity to develop new skills or build on existing experience and knowledge. In either case it is an ideal opportunity to try something new in 2021.
You don't need to book, to attend the event, just visit the @cavoceredigion Facebook page (events) on the day or use this link https://tinyurl.com/volfair21.
If you cannot attend but would like to find out what volunteering roles are available you can search http://www.volunteering-wales.net/ or contact Pembrokeshire Association on voluntary services (PAVS) on 01437 769422.