Haverfordwest’s Green Shed Café is offering free homemade soup to the community today Tuesday, January 5.
The free homemade vegetable soup is available for takeaway to everyone in the local area.
“The community fridge currently has surplus veg, and we thought this would be a great way to utilise it,” said a Green Shed spokesperson.
To collect your soup during Simply call at The Green Shed Cafe anytime between 12 - 2 pm today.
The collection process will be minimum contact. People are asked to observe social distancing rules, and wear a mask.
On arrival at Green Shed you should please ring the bell in the foyer upon entering. A member of staff will greet you and dispense your soup.
People are asked to bring their own lidded container if possible.