Fishguard’s West Street toilets could soon be open to the public again.

The toilets were closed by Pembrokeshire County Council in July 2019. A move that was branded a ‘disgrace’ by the then mayor Jordan Ryan.

New toilets were opened by PCC on Fordd yr Efail but came under fire for costing 40p for a visit and not being accessible enough; there is a step up to all the toilets apart from the disabled one and there is also no disabled parking near to the toilets.

They were also criticised for being some distance from West Street.

Since then, the town council has been in negotiations with the county council to take over the cost and running of the West Street toilets so that they can be used by the public again.

The reopening of the toilets is due to be discussed at this evening’s meeting of Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council.

“The toilets on West Street, should be ready to re-open sometime in January,” says the council’s agenda.

The town council will be asked to make a pro-rata payment to Pembrokeshire County Council.

Fishguard’s town council clerk has responded saying that the town council will authorise a pro-rata payment up to the end of March this year once a suitable contract has been received.