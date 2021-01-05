IF YOU need more books to keep you going through lockdown, Pembrokeshire County Council's library service is offering an order and collect service.

Customers can either phone the library of their choice to place an order, or complete an online order form available at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/libraries-re-opening.

You can check availability of titles using the online catalogue at: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture (and select Find Library Books).

You can either supply a list of the titles that you would like to borrow from that specific library or ask for a 'lucky dip' – a mixture of items from all categories, or 'genre specific' (all romances, or thrillers, etc).

You can also have a chat to staff about the sort of books and authors you like to read, so they can select items for you.

These are good ways to discover new authors and try something different – that you may not have picked for yourself

Customers can pre-book a collection of items, for picking up anytime from Fishguard, Haverfordwest Riverside, Milford Haven, Narberth, Newport, Neyland, Pembroke Dock and Tenby, Pembroke and Saundersfoot libraries.

The service is not currently accepting reservations for items located at other libraries, as deliveries will be ceased during the lockdown. Neither will customers be able to access the public computers or physically enter the library itself.

If you have books that were due back over the next few weeks, please do not worry – all items currently out on loan have been renewed until February 1, so you will not be charged any overdue fines.

Don't miss out on having a good choice of reading material over the upcoming lockdown. Library staff look forward to seeing you.

Library members can also continue to enjoy free access to thousands of e-books, e-audio books, e-magazines and e-comics via the 24/7 e-Library.

To access the 24/7 e-Library, log on to: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select 24/7 e-Library.