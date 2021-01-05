THE car parks outside County Hall in Haverfordwest will be closed to visitors due to essential maintenance.
The car park adjacent to the Skate park near the Picton Centre is also being closed off to visitors to allow for the site to be utilised by the NHS.
Works on the main car park will also see electric charging points being installed.
The closure is expected to be in place until Monday, February 1.
Alternative car parks are available nearby at Scotchwell and the Haverfordwest multi-storey car park.
Further details are expected shortly.