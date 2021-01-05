POLICE in Milford Haven are appealing for information after a chip shop window was damaged.
The Marble Hall Chippy posted news of the incident on social media and also asked anyone who may have CCTV to come forward.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “In the early hours of Monday morning, January 4 2021, a window of a property in Richard John Road, Milford Haven has been damaged. Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information is asked to contact police.
“Police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”