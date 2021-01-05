PEMBROKESHIRE residents are being alerted to a dangerous scam related to the Covid-19 vaccine.

A fake NHS text has been circulating, telling people they’re eligible to apply for the vaccine and asking for payment.

Cold calls about the vaccine are also beginning to take place, with people asked to pay for it over the phone. If you receive one of these calls, hang up.

“We are especially concerned that vulnerable people in Pembrokeshire might be taken in by this scam,” said Cllr Cris Tomos, cabinet member for the environment and public protection.

“If you have friends or family who you think might be caught out, then please contact them and ask them to be on their guard.

“The text message and website look very convincing.”

The fake text confusingly states that ‘we have identified that your are eligible to apply for your vaccine’ and tells people to ‘apply’ by clicking on a link.

The link then takes you through to a convincing-looking but fake NHS website that asks for your personal details and bank/card details.

“Do not give your bank or card details,” said Cllr Tomos.

“But if you think you may have handed them over by accident, contact your bank immediately and let them know what’s happened.”

Sandra McSparron from the county council’s Trading Standards team, urged everyone to be vigilant of coronavirus scams.

“Criminals will use the confusion around the pandemic as a way to target potential victims,” she said.

“With the recent approval of multiple vaccines across the UK, these scam attempts are likely to continue.

“If you are worried or would like more advice, then please contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 for a Welsh speaker.

“The details will be shared with Trading Standards who may also contact you by phone to offer support and advice.”

• For more information on avoiding scams, please visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/consumer-advice/avoiding-scams-advice-booklet

•Useful advice and information is also available at nationaltradingstandards.uk and www.citizensadvice.org.uk