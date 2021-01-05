A MEMBER of the Senedd has warned that all parts of Wales must receive the vaccine.

The Welsh Government has announced plans to accelerate its vaccination deployment across the country.

With both the Pfizer and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines are available, MS Paul Davies, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, has called on the Welsh Government to outline its vaccine deployment plan – and called for a Minister to be made specifically responsible for its progress.

He also said that they must ensure that priority groups and frontline workers in all parts of Wales receive the vaccine urgently.

Mr Davies said: “The availability of the Oxford vaccine marks an important milestone in the fight against Covid-19 and Governments at all levels are right to be cautiously optimistic about the future.

“However, it’s absolutely crucial that the Welsh Government sets out its vaccine deployment plan, confirming the number of vaccines that each Health Board will receive and with a set of targets to ensure that its progress is measured.

“Of course, it’s vital that priority groups and frontline workers receive their vaccine as quickly as possible – and I hope to see much more people vaccinated in Pembrokeshire over the coming days.

“I will of course do whatever I can to support Hywel Dda Health Board in its efforts to ensure that the vaccine reaches all parts of the Health Board region and I look forward to hearing more from the management about its plans for rolling out the vaccine in Pembrokeshire in due course.”