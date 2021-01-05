THE Police and Crime Commissioner is calling for police officers to be added to the vaccination priority list.

Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn wants officers to be protected from the virus as a matter of urgency.

A petition has been launched by the father of a police officer who caught the virus whilst arresting a person.

With over 6000 signatures already on the petition, there is support from Unison, the NPCC along with the Police Federation of England and Wales, and now Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn is calling on the Welsh Government to ensure that front line officers are vaccinated as a priority.

PCC Llywelyn said; “Like all other First Responders and NHS staff, Police Officers risk their lives every day to keep the public safe and are at a higher risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 due to their increased level of exposure with the public and lack of regular testing.

“We have a situation at the Police Headquarters in Llangunnor, Carmarthen where we are providing resources to support the Welsh Ambulance Service to facilitate the vaccination process of their staff who are based at HQ, which is fantastic. But I find it frustrating that while we are putting resources in place to carry out the vaccination process at HQ, it is still unclear, when the vaccination will become available to us to roll out to our Officers.

“Police Officers are essential workers, they are in face-to-face contact with the general public on a daily basis, dealing with difficult and complex situations, and as a result it is essential that they are included on the priority list like other First Respondents”

“I’m now calling on the Welsh Government for some clarity on the roll-out schedule, and that Police Officers are given the same priority as other emergency services so that the public are confident that they are safe when they come in to contact with the Police.”