A 65-YEAR-OLD motorcycle rider broke the speed limit by travelling at 76mph on the A40 near Carmarthen, magistrates have been told.
David Stewart-Walvin of Warren Street, Tenby appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday January 4.
He admitted riding his Honda St 1300 A-8 on the road near Travellers Rest on July 2 in a 50mph limit.
His speed was recorded by a police laser device.
He was ordered to pay a total of £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
He also had six penalty points endorsed on his licence.
The court decided not to impose a ban under the totting-up procedure because of 'exceptional hardship found'.
It was stated that Stewart-Walvin had two elderly relations with 'complex medical conditions' who depend upon him to take them to hospital and other medical appointments.