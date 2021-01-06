A SEAL pup rescued from Abereiddy has been released back into the wild for the New Year following months of RSPCA rehabilitation.

The Abereiddy seal, nicknamed BB8, had been found back in October. He was in distress, underweight and with injuries.

"He was a weaned pup that had pretty much moulted out all his baby white lanugo coat, so he was fully weaned," explained RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West.

"But he was found quite underweight, lethargic and had the snotty face of a sickly pup," she said. "He also had a lump on the top of his neck.

"He was reported to myself and (fellow RSPCA officer) Keith Hogben. We asked Welsh Marine Life Rescue (WMLR) to attend who very kindly collected him and cared for him for a few days until we were able to transfer him to our wildlife centre.

At RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre, Hastings, the seal had the lump removed under anaesthetic by the vet team.

"Once again we want to thank WMLR for all their assistance, expertise and all their hard work this past season," said Ellie. "We could not do what we do without them."

The Aberieddy seal, along with another rescued and rehabilitated pup from Cornwall, was released back into the wild at Port Eynon, Gower, Swansea, on January 3 as the sun rose.

The seals had been transferred to the Welsh coast from RSPCA Mallydams Wood centre the previous day and had spent the night at the RSPCA Llys Nini Branch seal unit.

"This was such a lovely release," said Ellie. "To see them both enter the sea happily where they belong with the sun rising in the distance was just glorious. It was a lovely way to start the new year.

"These two pups - nicknamed BB8 and Luke Skywaker - have been in the fantastic care of RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre who have given them the best rehabilitation over the past few months. It's always fantastic to hear when they have put on the appropriate weight and can be released back into the wild."

Before release, the seals were given identification tags in their hind flippers for ID purposes. The RSPCA often receives good feedback from sightings - and the scientific results received reveal that seals that go on from rehabilitation survive in the wild.

If you spot a seal on a beach that you think might need help, the RSPCA advises observing them from a distance and not to approach them.

Seals are wild animals and have a nasty bite. You should never try to return a seal to water yourself, as you may put yourselves and the seal at risk by doing this. It is also advised to keep dogs away from any seal and keep them on leads on beaches that have seal colonies.

It's not unusual for a seal pup to be alone, as seal mums leave their pups very early on in life. So if the seal pup looks fit and healthy and shows no signs of distress, it should firstly be monitored from a safe distance for 24 hours.

If you see a pup whose mother hasn't returned within 24 hours, is on a busy public beach, or if you think the seal may be sick or injured, you should stay at a safe distance and call the RSPCA's advice and cruelty line on 0300 1234 999. An unhealthy seal pup looks thin (but not bony) with a visible neck, like a dog.

There is more information on the RSPCA website about what to do if you see a seal or pup on the beach alone.

If you have an animal welfare concern or find an animal in distress please call 0300 1234 999.

To find out more about the RSPCA and support its work, visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas.