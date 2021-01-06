A ST DAVIDS man who admitted assaulting an emergency worker must pay more than £500 in compensation, costs and fines.
Andrew Tarrant of Llys Dewi appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, January 4. He pleaded guilty to assaulting PC 838 Sanders by punching him to the face.
The incident occurred in Solva on November 15 last year while PC Sanders was 'acting in the exercise of his functions' as a police officer.
The court found the fact that the assault had been committed against an emergency worker during the exercise of his duty was an aggravating factor in the offence. However, Tarrant's guilty plea was taken into account when imposing sentence.
Tarrant, 46, was fined £180 and must pay PC Sanders £150 compensation. He must also pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 Crown Prosecution Service costs.
The total of £510 is to be paid at a rate of £12 per fortnight.
Tarrant must also complete a 10-day community order by January 3 next year.