The BBC has announced plans to offer the biggest education offering in its history as children prepare to learn from home while the country enters a third national lockdown.
From Monday January 11, BBC Two, CBBC, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC online will deliver a new education offer to children, teachers and parents as lockdown begins.
CBBC will offer a three-hour block of primary school programming every weekday from 9am. Shows will include BBC Live Lessons, BBC Bitesize Daily and Celebrity Supply Teacher on top of much-loved educational shows such as Horrible Histories and Art Ninja.
BBC Two will cater for secondary school students, providing at least two hours of educational content each weekday all designed to support the GCSE curriculum.
Content will be built around Bitesize Daily secondary shows, complemented by Shakespeare and classic drama adaptations alongside science, history and factual titles from the BBC’s award-winning factual programming units.
Tim Davie, BBC Director General, says: “Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year.
“Education is absolutely vital - the BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The BBC has helped the nation through some of the toughest moments of the last century, and for the next few weeks it will help our children learn whilst we stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.
“This will be a lifeline to parents and I welcome the BBC playing its part.”
