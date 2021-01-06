McDonald’s has announced all UK and Ireland restaurants have been closed for walk-in takeaway amid a third national lockdown.
The move will affect all 1,300 restaurants across the UK with the fast food franchise issuing a brief statement on Wednesday January 6.
A statement from McDonald’s reads: “Following the latest government announcements, our restaurants will remain open for Drive-Thru and McDelivery services and Click & Serve for Drive-Thru which is available via the My McDonald’s App.
"Our dine-in and walk-in takeaway services will be temporarily unavailable while we take time to review and reassess our safety procedures with an independent health and safety body.
"This is a temporary change in our operations to allow us to test and validate any additional measures that may further enhance the safety of our takeaway service.
“We will continue to keep customers updated via the My McDonald’s App and our website.”
The statement comes after the Prime Minister addressed the nation on Monday night confirming a third national lockdown.
Under new Government guidance restaurants and other hospitality venues can continue with takeaway or delivery orders however there is a ban on businesses which can continue to sell takeaway food and drink between 11pm and 5am serving alcohol, in England.