PEMBROKESHIRE College has recently been recognised for its work to support staff and students with caring responsibilities securing a bronze award in the Investors in Carers Scheme.

Delivered by Hywel Dda University Health Board, and supported by its local authority, and third sector partners in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, the Investors in Carers scheme is designed to help health, social care, and other institutions to focus on their carer awareness and to improve the help and support that they can offer to carers.

Pennie Muir, lead at Investors for Carers, presented Pembrokeshire College Safeguarding and Wellbeing Officer Judith Evans with the award, saying: “Pembrokeshire College has been recognised for their commitment to supporting unpaid carers and their families within both their student and their staff communities.

“Originally designed to help health facilities such as GP practices, areas within hospitals and other organisations to focus on and improve their carer awareness and enhance the help and support they give unpaid carers of all ages, the Scheme has been expanded to education settings including secondary schools and colleges. Pembrokeshire College joins the other two colleges in the west Wales region to have achieved this level.”

There are approximately 30,000 carers under the age of 25 in Wales with a carer being defined as someone who provides care to an adult or disabled child.

Judith said: “We are delighted to have achieved the Investors in Carers Bronze Award.

“We have worked hard to develop the services we provide for our learners and staff with caring responsibilities and feel that the changes we have made to support them are already making a difference and have ideas for further developments in the future.

“The Investors in Carers team has been so helpful, providing us with ideas, resources and information. We look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”