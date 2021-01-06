DRIVING with over three times the legal limit of cocaine in his body has cost a Narberth man a 14-month ban.
Tony Alexander Evans, 29, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday January 5.
He pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vivaro car on the A40 at Arnolds Down, Haverfordwest on July 19 with the amount of cocaine in his body exceeding the prescribed limit.
The court was told that a blood test showed a reading of 152 microgrammes of cocaine in a litre of blood, the legal limit being 50.
In addition to the 14-month driving disqualification, Evans was also fined £120 and ordered to pay a surcharge and costs totalling £119.