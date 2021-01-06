THE MET Office has issued a weather warning for ice across Pembrokeshire tomorrow night.
The yellow alert runs from 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, January 7) to 11am on Friday and warns of icy stretches on roads and pavements leading to slippery conditions and perhaps some disruption to travel.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Showers, a mixture of rain sleet and snow, are expected to fall onto frozen surfaces leading to icy stretches forming.
“While ice is expected to be the main hazard, snow is likely in places too. Snow is most likely to fall over the Pennines, North York Moors and the high ground of Wales, with 1-3cm possible here. Elsewhere, while some snowfall is possible, accumulations are likely to be slight and temporary.”