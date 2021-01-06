A 28-year-old Saundersfoot woman drove with four times the legal limit of cannabis in her body, a court has been told.
Jodie Lauren Smith of Westfield Court was stopped by police as she drove a Nissan Qashqai vehicle on Chapel Road, Crundale on August 24.
At Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 5, admitted driving when above the drug-drive limit, with a blood test showing that she had 8.2 microgrammes of cannabis in a litre of blood - the legal limit being two microgrammes.
Magistrates took into account her guilty plea when sentencing, imposing a 12-month driving ban and ordering the payment of £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.