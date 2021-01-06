A WOMAN has been arrested following a number of reports of vehicle tyres being damaged in Milford Haven recently.
The alleged incidents occurred in the Picton Road, Wellington Road and Hayston Avenue and Hakin Ville areas of Milford Haven over the last few months.
A 47-year-old woman is currently in police custody.
PC Adam Bateman of Dyfed-Powys Police said “Enquiries are ongoing; however we believe that the incidents may be linked.
“It is important that we gain as much evidence as possible and we are seeking any available CCTV, including any dashcam or doorbell footage, that would show any recent suspicious activity in and around the areas listed.
“There may also be further victims who have not called us to report the matter and we request that if you have had any damage caused to your vehicle tyres to contact us.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
