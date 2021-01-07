A 41-year-old drink-driver has lost his licence for 30 months after being found to be more than three times the legal limit while at the wheel.
Matthew David Pearce of Carew Newton appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday January 6.
He admitted driving while over the legal alcohol limit, and in addition to the ban, was ordered to pay a total of £831 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
The court heard that Pearce was breathalysed by police after driving a Mercedes Vito vehicle in Marsh Road, Tenby on November 13.
A breath test showed 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, the prescribed limit being 35 microgrammes.
