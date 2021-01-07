A DINAS man has been accused of stealing more than £47 worth of goods from a Haverfordwest convenience store.
Mathew John Reading, of Feidr Fawr, Dinas Cross, did not appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court when his case was heard on Tuesday, January 5, however his solicitor was present.
No plea was entered to the charge of stealing groceries, to the value of £47.49, belonging to Mace Stores, Prendergast.
The case was adjourned and the 27-year-old is due appear in court on January 18 for a plea and case management hearing.