UK politicians from all parties have condemned the “profoundly shocking” scenes of President Donald Trump supporters storming the US Capitol in Washington DC.

Amid violent clashes with police, protesters breached barricades and were able to enter the building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Mr Trump had previously urged his supporters to travel to Washington to protest over Congress’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

Both chambers of Congress were forced into an abrupt recess by the protests as they were debating the Electoral College vote that gave Mr Biden the presidency.

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 6, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned “disgraceful scenes” as protesters stormed the US Capitol, adding: “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Horrendous scenes from the US.



These are not ‘protestors’ - this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 6, 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned the 'protestors' on social media.

He tweeted: "Horrendous scenes from the US.

"These are not ‘protestors’ - this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people."

The scenes from the Capitol are utterly horrifying. Solidarity with those in 🇺🇸 on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 6, 2021

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted that the scenes from the Capitol were “utterly horrifying”.

She added: “Solidarity with those in (the United States) on the side of democracy and the peaceful and constitutional transfer of power. Shame on those who have incited this attack on democracy.”

Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Emily Thornberry described the scenes in Washington as “profoundly shocking”.

She tweeted: “Profoundly shocking scenes in the Capitol tonight.

“Listening to Republican Congressman Kinzinger saying ‘if this was Belarus we’d be calling it a coup attempt’. ‘The guard rails will hold’. ‘The President is guilty of cowardice – he should accept that he’s lost’.”

Terrible scenes from the USA. This is the legacy of a politics of hate that pits people against each other and threatens the foundations of democracy. We must stand firm with legislators under attack and the American people who have the right to choose their own destiny. — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) January 6, 2021

Lisa Nandy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, commented: “Terrible scenes from the USA.

“This is the legacy of a politics of hate that pits people against each other and threatens the foundations of democracy.

“We must stand firm with legislators under attack and the American people who have the right to choose their own destiny.”

Layla Moran, foreign affairs spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, said the Prime Minister should condemn the Trump supporters.

She said: “The scenes coming out of Washington tonight are an attack on democracy.

“Liberal Democrats call on Boris Johnson to condemn the violent actions of President Trump’s supporters breaking into the Capitol.

“An attack on democracy anywhere is an attack on democracy everywhere.”

Donald Trump is an enemy of democracy. Every British politician who failed to condemn his actions after the Presidential election should issue an apology tonight. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 6, 2021

Labour MP David Lammy described Donald Trump as “an enemy of democracy”.

He tweeted: “Donald Trump is an enemy of democracy. Every British politician who failed to condemn his actions after the presidential election should issue an apology tonight.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham tweeted: “Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.”