A MAN and woman were arrested last night, January 6, on suspicion of a burglary at Camuset Close, Hakin.
The arrests follow allegations they were entering gardens in the area.
They remain in police custody at this time.
Police believe other burglaries could have been committed, and are appealing for residents of the area to check their properties.
If you have been a victim of crime, or have any information that could help the investigation, please contact police in one of the following ways:
Online: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
Email: 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
Call: 101
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number: 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20210106-242
