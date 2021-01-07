AN EGLWYSWRW man must pay nearly £200 after being found in possession of 1.1 gramme of cannabis.
Edward Ian Biddyr's case was heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 5.
The court heard that 42-year-old Biddyr was found to have 1.1 grammes of herbal cannabis in his possession when police visited his home address on September 30 last year.
Although Biddyr was not present in court, a guilty plea was entered via email and magistrates took this into account when imposing their sentence.
Biddyr was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £85. A destruction order was made for the drugs.
He was given until January 26 to pay the total sum of £199.