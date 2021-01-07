SURGERY staff across Pembrokeshire are getting ready to start their Covid-19 vaccination programme for patients over 80 within days.
The first preparations - of vaccinating those who will be delivering the vaccinations - have been taking place, with Tenby Surgery planning to begin its programme from Saturday, according to the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
This follows the first Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccinations being delivered by GP practices in the Hywel Dda area yesterday, Wednesday, January 6, to people aged 80 years and over.
One of the first in her community to receive the Oxford vaccine was 92-year-old Mrs Margaret Stevens from Llanelli.
A Hywel Dda spokesperson said:
“More surgeries across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire are getting prepared to vaccinate patients, who are 80 and over, in the coming days and weeks.
“We’d like to assure those in this priority group (80 and over) that they will be contacted by their GP to arrange a vaccine appointment.
"Please don’t contact your GP or pharmacist. Thank you to everyone for their patience at this time.”
The Hywel Dda UHB has already been provided with more than 7,000 first vaccine doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
A health board spokesperson said earlier this month that due to the vaccine's 'logistical constraints', including storage, transportation and administration, this has been primarily provided to care home staff and patient-facing NHS and care workers across Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment