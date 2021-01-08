A CARDIGAN man has been disqualified from driving for a year, after police found a controlled drug in his system.
Christopher Tomkinson of Aberystwyth Road was stopped by police while driving his Volkswagen Golf at Felindre Farchog on July 30.
Subsequent tests showed a quantity of Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine by-product, in his blood which exceeded the specified limit.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, January 5.
Magistrates took his guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence. They ordered him to pay a £120 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Tomkinson will have to pay off the £239 total at £24 a month.
They also disqualified Tomkinson from driving for 12 months.