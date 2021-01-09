HAVE you ever wanted to learn Welsh? Now is your chance, as Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire are offering new online classes for complete beginners, starting in January.

One mother from Haverfordwest who has embraced learning Welsh is Sophie Tuckwood, who currently attends an Advanced class online.

Originally from Nottingham, Sophie moved to Pembrokeshire in 2011 to live with her husband, who is from Haverfordwest.

“After I had the children, I felt that it was important to keep the language alive and that there were many benefits in raising them bilingually,” she said.

She started by attending 'Cymraeg i Blant' fun sessions with her youngest son and then to ‘Clwb Cwtsh’, which is a free short course for families.

In September 2018 she attend Welsh for the Family, an entry-level course and last summer attended SaySomethingInWelsh Bootcamp 'Language Immersion Course'.

She now speaks Welsh with her children every day and enjoys listening to Radio Cymru and Welsh music. Her favourite artists are Georgia Ruth and Ani Glass.

She has also set up a studygram on Instagram: @welsh.notebook where she shares ideas and connects with other learners and fluent speakers.

Before lockdown, Sophie met friends in the pub every week to practise her Welsh.

“My Welsh is so much better after a pint! I've made so many friends by learning Welsh, there is a world of fun and friendship to enjoy," she said.

She is also looking forward to attending more Welsh language events in the future.

"The more new and exciting experiences I have when using my Welsh, the more inspired I am to learn. My top tips for anyone who would like to start learning are: 'Speak Welsh, make mistakes, repeat and keep at it,”

Listen to Sophie speak about experience on the Learn Welsh Pembrokeshire podcast: https://bit.ly/Sgwrs

To find a course, please visit: https://bit.ly/WelshJan2021