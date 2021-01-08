Pembroke Dock railway station has recently had a £600,000 makeover.
The refurbishment of the canopy and restoration of stonework at Pembroke Dock Station, which was originally opened in 1864 - was a Network Rail project.
As the station is listed, and was in a very poor state of repair, the Railway Heritage Trust considered the project worthy of support with a grant of £40k towards the work.
The building has now been transformed with great care and attention to detail, in a sympathetic and considered manner, acknowledging the importance of its architectural heritage.
The RHT also supported Network Rail's decision to re-glaze the canopy with Georgian wired effect polycarbonate glazing. The work was carried out by specialist company TwinFix.
Pictures: Martin Cavaney Photography
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment