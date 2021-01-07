WhatsApp is making changes to its privacy policy making sharing data with Facebook compulsory next month.

If you use the messaging app you will need to agree to the new privacy terms by February 8 if you wish to continue using the service.

People have been receiving a pop-up message over the past few days being asked to agree to the tech giant's new terms.

WhatsApp users have received a message outlining the new changes and given an option to ‘agree’ to continue using the service.

The small print reveals users will not be able to use the app if they do not agree to the changes.

It reads: “By tapping agree, you accept the new terms, which take effect on February 8, 2021. After this date, you’ll need to accept the new terms to continue using WhatsApp.”

They add: “You can also visit the Help Centre if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information.”

WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy.

The move is to help WhatsApp integrate better with other services offered by Facebook.

WhatsApp have a page on their website explaining what information the app will share with other Facebook companies.

“WhatsApp currently shares certain categories of information with Facebook Companies,” it says.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies. includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.”

A WhatsApp spokesperson told the Mirror: "As we’ve previously talked about, we’re updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business.

"Privacy policy and terms updates are common in the industry and we’re providing users with ample notice to review the changes."

WhatsApp is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire which includes Facebook and Instagram.