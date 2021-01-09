The Grow Old Disgracefully charity is asking everyone to spread the word about the nationwide Over-90s Short Story Competition it is running.

Jackie Flaherty, who started the Grow Old Disgracefully charity said: “Younger people now have very little idea of what life was like pre-war, or during the war. Please if you are 90 years plus will you write down your memories and stories? We are offering a prize of £200 and a tree to be planted close to your home for the best story.

"There must be some amazing tales out there. What was childhood like pre war? Was 'murder in the alps' something to eat or a game to play? What was evacuation like? What did children do when allowed to leave the house from dawn to dusk? Did you go out to work? What were schools like? Were you poor or well off? What was it like to be disabled in those times? Did you have animals? Were you brought up in the Caribbean, India, Pakistan, Africa? We would love to share your stories”

Bafta-winning film legend Virginia McKenna OBE is one of our judges and said: "I’m looking forward to reading a range of entries that share strength and impart wisdom in this time we’re living in – as well as a good dose of irreverence!”

If you know anyone over 90 who lives in the UK then encourage them to get writing, and help them to enter by going to growolddisgracefully.co.uk for details.

Entries don’t need to be long.

They must be dictated or written by the author but someone else can type them up and send them off.

For further enquiries please contact Jackie Flaherty on contact@growolddisgracefully.co.uk