BLUESTONE’S Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las field hospital is now operational and accepting patients.

The extra capacity site at the Bluestone resort, near Canaston Bridge, will provide Hywel Dda University Health Board with the additional flexibility to move patients out of acute hospitals after they have been assessed as no longer needing medical input, but still require some care before being discharged home, or to a community care facility.

The move is part of the health board’s ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic, as it allows for the better management of patient capacity and flow at acute hospital sites.

There are now field hospitals located in each of the three counties, with up to a maximum of 390 beds available to the health board.

Patients at each site are being cared for by an experienced multi-professional team, including nurses, therapists and patient liaison officers. Patients will typically spend around eight to nine days at a field hospital before being discharged.

Dr Meinir Jones, Hywel Dda UHB’s associate medical director & clinical lead for the field hospitals, said: “We’re delighted to have another operational extra capacity site to help relieve pressure on our acute hospitals.

“Covid-19 is going to be with us for some time, and while the roll-out of two vaccines is great news, the health board is working hard to ensure we continue to deliver the best possible care to our communities. These field hospitals are an important part of our wider strategy to tackle the pandemic.

“It is important to stress that none of the field hospitals have emergency departments or any other walk-in service and should not be accessed by members of the public. Anyone requiring medical care should contact their GP or call 111.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Cllr David Simpson said: “The council remains extremely proud of the partnership working that led to the rapid creation of Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las field hospital last year.

“We had obviously hoped that the facility may never be needed, but it is extremely heartening that Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las field hospital is available and ready to help relieve some of the pressure on our dedicated NHS staff.

“We can all do our own bit to help by continuing to follow Welsh Government guidance and preventing the spread of Covid-19.”

Last month, Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las, along with Ysbyty Enfys Selwyn Samuel in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was highly praised by Health Inspectorate Wales.

It was the first time HIW has inspected such settings and inspectors found appropriate processes were in place to provide safe and effective care to patients.