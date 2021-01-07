A 'PEMBROKESHIRE Dangler' will be bringing precipitation to the county this evening, say forecasters.
Temperatures are due to drop to -2 in parts with a distinct possibility of snow on higher ground.
The Pembrokeshire Dangler is a Welsh meterological phenomenon, which sees a narrow band of rain or snow showers forming in the Irish Sea and 'dangling' over the county.
Temperatures fell to as low as -4 in parts of the county this morning.
A yellow warning of snow and ice is currently in force throughout Wales.
This has been extended until the end of tomorrow, Friday January 8.
Forecasters are warning that icy stretches are likely to form, possibly leading to travel disruption, with snow falling for some places.