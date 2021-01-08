THE first scrutiny committee to meet this year has given its backing to a five per cent council tax rise in Pembrokeshire County Council’s upcoming budget.

Following the announcement of the local government provisional revenue funding just before Christmas the funding gap facing the authority had reduced, cabinet member for finance said at the social care overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday (January 7).

Cllr Kilmister added that the increased settlement was “better than anticipated” – with prior budget preparations working on a flatline basis – “but still leaves challenges.”

The predicted funding gap of £25million is reduced to £14.5million, with Pembrokeshire’s provisional AEF for 2021-22 £179,387,000, nearly £7million more than last year.

The committee heard that with other adjustments and a including a proposed five per cent council tax rise generating £3.1million, along with £11.4million of cost reductions and efficiencies to be made, there would be £8.7million for bids for growth across directorates.

Cost reductions in the social services and housing directorate includes nursing home placements, progression project, the new day service model, out of county residential college placements with bids for growths to be made to bridge the gap, cover inflation increases to salaries, contract inflation and the increase need for domiciliary care which will include recruiting to the in house service.

Committee chairman Cllr David Bryan questioned the need for a five per cent increase in council tax, raising concerns about the fifty per cent of Pembrokeshire residents that pay the full amount, who “have been hammered hard in recent years".

Cllr Kilmister said that implementing a three per cent rise would mean £1.8million more of cost savings would have to be made and would mean reduced services.

Cllr Bryan and Cllr Myles Pepper voted against recommending a five per cent rise, while Cllr Alison Tudor abstained for further discussion about the “working poor".”

The remaining members attending supported the recommendation which will go to cabinet, before a final decision is made bt full council.