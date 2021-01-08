Thanks to local donations, some from Pembrokeshire, Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a portable ECG machine for the Special Care Baby Unit at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.
The machine is being used to perform ECGs on babies born prematurely and those needing extra care.
An ECG machine records the electrical activity of the heart and diagnoses and monitors the treatment of cardiac conditions.
Karen Jones, senior nurse neonates, said the unit was extremely grateful for the donations to Hywel Dda Health Charities that have made the purchase of an ECG machine possible.
“We regularly undertake electrocardiograms on premature and new-born babies admitted to the unit,” she said.
“The machine can communicate wirelessly and stores ECG results electronically, giving better access to data for medical teams. The speedy, accurate readings mean early plans of care can be formulated.”
Donations to Hywel Dda University Health Board’s official charity are helping babies in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
