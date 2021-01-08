A COUPLE who were determined to stage their traditional Christmas lighting spectacular for charity, despite the coronavirus pandemic, have been rewarded by raising over £1,100.

The sum takes the total that Vic and Sheila Norman have generated over the years for the Pembrokeshire's only hospice at home charity, Paul Sartori. to more than £12,000.

Vic and Sheila's dazzling festive illuminations at their bungalow in Kingsmoor Close, Kilgetty have been delighting seasonal spectators for 13 years.

As usual, the couple, who are both in their 70s, started work in October to deck out the property, and completed the job just in time for the December 1 switch-on.

The favourite features of the front garden wildlife wonderland, the Nativity scene and the illuminated conservatory were reassuringly back in place.

Although the popular photo-booth was outlawed by coronavirus restrictions, its place was filled admirably by a Christmas tree glade with bird-bedecked branches.

Social distancing signs and a one-way route were set up to give safe access to the back garden, thanks to the Normans' next-door neighbour who allowed use of their drive.

And despite the unprecedented times, the total of £1,101.50 was raised for the end-of-life charity through donations in the trust box on the property's drive - half of the 2019 figure of £2,202.47.

Charity manager Sandra Dade said:

“We are astounded by Vic and Sheila’s continued support, especially during these unusual times. "Their lights provided a little Christmas tradition and familiarity for us. "We are overwhelmed by the amount raised by the local community, especially during the lockdown and thank everyone for their contribution.”

The amount raised by Vic and Sheila during this festive season could

cover the cost of four nights hands on nursing care for a patient at the end-of-life, or

purchase 11 wheeled commodes that allow the patients to be wheeled to the bathroom to help maintain their dignity, or

pay for a pressure-relieving mattress for use with one of Paul Sartori’s hospital profiling beds.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

The services provided by the Paul Sartori Hospice at Home enable people in the later stages of any life-limiting illness to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain-free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

All of the services are free of charge and are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, thanks to the generosity of the Pembrokeshire community.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.