EMERGENCY services have been called to an incident near to St Davids Rugby Club, understood to be at the Premier Inn construction site, this evening (Thursday).
Fire crews from both St Davids and Haverfordwest attended the incident, reported to be a one vehicle collision involving a lorry, at 4.14pm today.
The crash happened near to St Davids Rugby Club, in the Glasfryn Road area, and involved one vehicle. One casualty was released from the vehicle prior to fire crews arriving at the scene.
Fire fighters administered first aid to two casualties until paramedics arrived.
Ambulances and an air ambulance are currently at the scene.
The Western Telegraph understands that the incident has occurred at the Premier Inn construction site in St Davids, near the Glasfryn Road. However, this has not been officially confirmed.
We will bring you more on this story as we have it.