A Crymych pensioner must pay £380 and has had four points added to his licence, after admitting speeding in Cenarth.
John Edward Llewellyn Jones of Rhiw Felen, Crosswell, Crymych was caught driving his Land Rover Discovery at 35 miles per hour on the on the B4332 in Cenarth in a 20 mph zone.
The 71-year-old did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 6, but entered a guilty plea under the single justice procedure.
Magistrates took Jones' guilty plea into account when passing sentence. He was fined £256 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 victim surcharge. Magistrates also endorsed his licence with four penalty points.